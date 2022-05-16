Monday, May 23 — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, pear slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread
Tuesday, May 24 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll
Wednesday, May 25 — Beef stroganoff casserole, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread
Thursday, May 26 — Chicken marsala, baked potatoes, wax beans, fruited gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll
Friday, May 27 — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
