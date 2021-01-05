The Humane Society of Jefferson County is excited to provide a contact-less adventure all to benefit the shelter.
Between Jan. 15 and 24, explore the beautiful Jefferson County in search of the places and items pictured in photos that will be received in an email from the HSJC. When you find a match, take a picture to recreate the image. All images in this photographic scavenger hunt are located in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, and Cambridge. This is not a race; you can search over several days. So take your time and enjoy the scenery.
Email your photos (all together, not separately) to Taylor at Tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com by no later than Jan. 24. First, second and third place winners will be chosen at random from participants who correctly recreate the most photos
Registration is $10 per person. Register at https://hsjc-wis.com/event/picture-this-jefferson-county/
