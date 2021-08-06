The Classic Brass Quintet and some special guests present the Third Annual Benefit Concert to support the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 in the parking lot at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, located at 550 Lincoln Drive.
An area will be roped off for people to set up their lawn chairs. Space will also be available for cars to park for spectators to enjoy the concert from their vehicles.
The parking lot concert will feature special guests OSLC Pastor Tim Hansen performing four original compositions; OSLC Music Director John Krueger performing on the piano and Diane Padrutt, of Marshall, also performing on the piano. Admission is free of charge, but a freewill offering will be accepted to benefit the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association.
If the name of the quintet sounds familiar, it’s because during the past five to six years, Rochester Minn.-based Classic Brass has performed annual concerts in Rochester, Mankato and Sun Prairie to raise funds for spasmodic dysphonia.
In 2018 and 2019, Classic Brass performed a benefit concert at OSLC, but during 2020, the March concert was canceled. This year, the benefit concert was postponed from March to Aug. 15.
Warren Bandel, Padrutt’s brother who has spasmodic dysphonia, started Classic Brass more than 25 years ago. Padrutt is a member of OSLC.
Spasmodic dysphonia belongs to a family of neurological disorders called dystonias.
A dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to contract and spasm involuntarily. Dystonias can be generalized, affecting the entire body, or focal, affecting only a specific area of the body or group of muscles. Following Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, dystonia is the third most common movement disorder, according to NSDA.
SD is estimated to affect approximately 50,000 people in North America, according to NSDA, but that amount may be somewhat inaccurate due to ongoing misdiagnosis or undiagnosed cases of the disorder.
Although it can start at any time during life, SD seems to begin more often when people are middle-aged. SD affects women more often than men, with onset usually gradual with no obvious explanation.
Symptoms usually occur in the absence of any structural abnormality of the larynx, such as nodules, polyps, carcinogens, or inflammation. Learn more at www.dysphonia.org.
Nation Spasmodic Dysphonia Association executive director Kimberly Kuman will also speak to describe the NSDA’s purpose.