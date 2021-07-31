UW-Madison
Nine local residents graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the spring. Marshall residents receiving degrees included: Ella Kowski, bachelor of science in human development and family studies, graduated with distinction; Shalynn Krueger, master of social work; Alexis O’Connell, master of arts in business with an emphasis on arts and creative enterprise leadership; and Melissa Torres, bachelor of science in education in elementary education, graduated with distinction.
Waterloo students who graduated included: Jessica Colby, master of business administration with an emphasis in supply chain management; Karen Hayes, bachelor of science in biology and music; Makenzie Moe, bachelor of science in zoology; Megan Springer, bachelor of science in biology and Spanish, graduated with distinction; and Karley Tesmer, bachelor of science in health promotion and health equity.