MARSHALL
June 13: Library hosts acting, juggling, comedy event
The Marshall library will host a presentation by Chris Fascione who will perform scenes from children’s stories, do a comedy routine and juggle, Monday, June 13 from 6-6:45 p.m. Audience participation is anticipated.
June 13: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Community Library offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. The next class is June 13. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123. The library will not have its senior aerobics class this Monday, May 30, as the library will be closed due to Memorial Day.
June 14: Chair yoga
The Marshall library will host a chair yoga session June 14 at 10 a.m.
June 15: ‘Finding Me’
The Marshall library will host “Finding Me,” a performance by the Music Theatre of Madison.
June 16: Library Story Time
The Marshall library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
June 23: Chocolate covered strawberries
The Marshall library will host a class on how to map chocolate covered strawberries Thursday, June 23, from 2-3 p.m.
WATERLOO
June 16: Story time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 605 N. Monroe St., will host story time Thursday, June 16, at 4 p.m. There will also be story time sessions Monday, June 20, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
June 17: Burger Night at the Legion
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 hosts burger nights on Fridays during the summer. Menu items include hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. The bar will open at 4 p.m. and food will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. Carryouts are available by calling 920-478-4300. There will also be a car show every Friday, weather permitting, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
June 21: Yoga on the Lawn
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host “Yoga on the Lawn” outside Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. The class will be taught by a local instructor for all yoga skill levels. It is for those who are 15 years or older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will also be sessions July 5 and July 9.
