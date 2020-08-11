UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently announced the names of local residents who graduated in the spring. Among those receiving degrees were Elliot Domask and Uzziel Torres, both of Marshall. Domask graduated from the school of medicine and public health with a doctor of medicine and Torres earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the college of engineering.
Waterloo residents Tyler Gates, Ryan Gehler and Cassandra Last also received degrees. Gates earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the college of engineering; Gehler received a bachelor of science in geology and geophysics from the college of letters and science; and Last earned a bachelor of fine arts in dance from the school of education.
UW-Oshkosh
Jordan Pache, of Marshall, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in May. Pache graduated with a degree in finance.
A pair of Waterloo students was named to the university’s spring 2020 honor list. Freshman Katelynn Kuhl was named to the Honor Roll and junior Cassandra Renforth earned Dean’s List honors. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. Pass/Fail classes and classes graded as PC, PO or NC (spring 2020 special grading options) do not count toward the 12-credit minimum. The GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75.
Concordia University
A pair of local residents was named to the spring 2020 Honors List at Concordia University Wisconsin. To be eligible, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits. Earning the distinction was Marshall resident John Sveda, a senior studying accounting, and Waterloo resident Cortney Lanigan, a junior studying economics and management.
Lawrence University
Macy Veto of Marshall was named to the 2020 Dean’s List Honor at Lawrence University. The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5. Veto is a member of the class of 2022.
UW-Platteville
Mikayla Bakken and Adam Wildman, both of Marshall, were named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s spring 2020 Dean’s List. The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require a minimum 3.75 GPA for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires at least a 3.5 GPA. Bakken is studying accounting and Wildman is majoring in industrial engineering.
UW-Eau Claire
Local residents recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Marshall students earning degrees were: Kelsey Bakken, bachelor of science in psychology and integrated strategic communication; Kiana Canon, bachelor of science in mathematics; Alea Kloepping, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Adam Link, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Allison Murphy, bachelor of arts in English; Alexandra Voigts, bachelor of science in biology and political science; and Rachel Wahlquist, bachelor of science in political science and economics.
Waterloo residents awarded degrees were Julia Landphier, bachelor of science in nursing; Cassidy Mattson, bachelor of arts in psychology and kinesiology; and David Miller, bachelor of science in mathematics.
