Monday, May 2 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricot halves, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread

Tuesday, May 3 — Ham roll, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, applesauce, tapioca pudding, dinner roll

Wednesday, May 4 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread

Thursday, May 5 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, birthday cake, dinner roll

Friday, May 6 — Orange chicken, baked potato, green beans, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.