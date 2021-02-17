Carthage College
Isabelle Koele of Reeseville and Bethany Frandle of Marshall were named to Carthage College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
University of Findlay
Marshall resident Olivia Henning was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To be eligible, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
UW-La Crosse
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse recently announced its fall 2020 dean’s list. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester GPA and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Marshall students receiving the recognition were: Liz Dominguez Mendez, biology major with a concentration in plant and fungal biology; Taylor Frey, therapeutic recreation major; Jared Gillett, biology major with a concentration in biomedical science; Jordon Gomez, recreation management major with an emphasis in community-based recreation; and Trey Hensler, biology major.
Waterloo students named to the list were: Lacey Hellenbrand, public health and community health education major; Marley Hellenbrand, management major; Delaney Hundley, exercise and sport science major with an emphasis in sport management; Maddie Riddle, sociology major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; Lily Stonestreet, early childhood through middle childhood education major; and Jaylen Vinney, undeclared major.
UW-Madison
Roseanne Crave of Waterloo graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December. Crave graduated from the college of agricultural and life science with a bachelor of science in life sciences communication.
UW-Oshkosh
Waterloo resident Katelynn Kuhl was named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s fall 2020 semester honor roll. Students who earn a term GPA of 3.3 are eligible for the distinction.
