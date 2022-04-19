Join the race to help homeless pets and celebrate the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s 100th anniversary by registering for the 9th Annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk. This family-friendly and dog-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Along with the 5K Run/Walk, the day will feature dog agility and lure courses, many area vendors, food vendors, raffle baskets, music and more.
In 2013, ten year old Nora Wichman of Johnson Creek wanted to find a way to help animals. She contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to explore ways to fundraise and the Furry Friends 5K was born! Since its’ inception, over $225,000.00 has been raised to directly benefit the HSJC and the animals in our care.
Thanks in part to many generous sponsors including the Fort Healthcare, Lake Mills and Whitewater Culvers and Premier Bank, this event has gotten bigger and better each year. Over 500 runners and walkers and nearly 200 dogs participate each year in the FF5K, with a large crowd of enthusiastic volunteers and spectators cheering on them on.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has proudly served our community since 1922. It is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, which receives no governmental funding. We rely on the generosity of those in our community to help us fulfill our mission of caring for the lost, homeless and abused animals in Jefferson County. In addition to reuniting lost pets with their owners, the HSJC provides pet adoption, 24 hour stray animal pick up, low cost rabies vaccination clinics, a safe keep program for at risk animals, humane education classes, pet therapy visits and the Furry Friends Kids Camp. All of these efforts are carried out with the hope of creating a more informed, compassionate and humane community.
Registration is easy. Visit HSJC-wic.com to sign up on-line, or stop by the shelter to fill out a registration form. Registering early helps the Humane Society prepare for the event and also guarantees participants an awesome race day t-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies from the event sponsors.
If you’re looking for a day filled with excitement, fun, fellowship and lots of tail wagging, be sure to take part in this year’s Furry Friends 5K on May 21. For more information, please contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at 920-674-2048.