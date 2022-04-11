Monday, April 18 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, spinach salad raspberry vinaigrette, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 19 — Meatloaf, baked potato, peas/pearl onions, chocolate cloud torte, applesauce and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 20 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apricots, cookie and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 21 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, brussel sprouts, spice cake, tropical fruit salad and dinner roll.

Friday, April 22 — Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice and ice cream cup.

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

