MONDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate raspberry torte, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin cake, pear slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, augratin potatoes, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, sundae cup, apple slices, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

