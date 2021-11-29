Jefferson County Senior Dining Dec. 6 - Dec.10 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate raspberry torte, applesauce, sliced breadTUESDAY — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, dinner rollWEDNESDAY — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin cake, pear slices, sliced breadTHURSDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, augratin potatoes, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner rollFRIDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, sundae cup, apple slices, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Reeseville residents involved in serious crash Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn Allegations against Wisconsin doctor leads to exodus at Alaska clinic DPI report card show Waterloo exceeds expectations ‘No one is satisfied’ with Marshall school report cards Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!