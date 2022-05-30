Monday, June 6 — BBQ pork cutlet, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread

Tuesday, June 7 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, dinner roll

Wednesday, June 8 — Baked spaghetti, California blend vegetables, applesauce cake, pineapple tidbits, French bread

Thursday, June 9 — Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, tossed salad, orange, sugar cookie, dinner roll

Friday, June 10 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate sundae cup, fruit cocktail, slice bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.