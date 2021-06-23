Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Former Firemen’s Park board members invited to June 27 event
Former board members of Waterloo Firemen’s Park are invited to attend the plaque unveiling at noon on Sunday, June 27 at the park pavilion.
Kiss the Cow Concert set for June 27
The Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library are hosting the Kiss the Cow Concert on Sunday, June 27 from 2-3 p.m. on the library lawn. HORSE-Bill Bossingham will perform country hits and oldies at the event, which will also feature free ice cream sandwiches and Cow Tales candy to celebrate June Dairy Month and the summer reading program theme. During the concert intermission the winner of the Kiss the Cow contest will be kiss a cow. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating at the free event.
David Benjamin at KJM Library on June 28
Wisconsin author and publisher David Benjamin will be at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library on Monday, June 28 for an in-person 6 p.m. event. Benjamin, author of “Last Kid Picked” will highlight four of his books set in Wisconsin. Books will also be available for sale and signing.
Free outdoor yoga set for June 30
Individuals age 12 and older are invited to learn basic yoga on the Karl Junginger Memorial Library lawn at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. The library will also offer 6 p.m. outdoor yoga July 14 and 28. No registration is required.
Tortoise and hare races at Marshall library July 1
Children and families are invited to the Marshall Community Library to make a tortoise and hare in the library’s makerspace and then race the animals against one another to see who is the fastest. This walk-in activity will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
City band rehearsals resume
The Waterloo City Band is holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe Streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join playing in person music. Practices are being conducted outdoors (weather permitting) to accommodate distancing. It is also using “stretch covers” over the bells of our wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety. For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.