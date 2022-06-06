Monday, June 13 — Glazed ham, squash, coleslaw, frosted cake, applesauce, slice bread

Tuesday, June 14 — Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, dinner roll

Wednesday, June 15 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, spice cake, apple slices, sliced bread

Thursday, June 16 — Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice

Friday, June 17 — Chicken, broccoli & rice casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.