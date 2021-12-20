MONDAY — Closed for Holiday

TUESDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, peach slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, chocolate/banana cake, applesauce, slice bread

THURSDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, French bread

FRIDAY — Closed for Holiday

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

