Jefferson County Senior Dining Dec. 27 - Dec. 31

MONDAY — Closed for Holiday
TUESDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, chocolate/banana cake, applesauce, slice bread
THURSDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, French bread
FRIDAY — Closed for Holiday

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.