Feb. 14 - Feb. 18

MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, Valentine’s Day cake, apple slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, broccoli cuts, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chicken marsala, calico bean casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate cloud torte, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

