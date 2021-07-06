Routes to Roots: Explore your local foodscape

Join FairShare CSA Coalition’s Routes to Roots and bike, walk, or drive your way through Wisconsin’s food and farming landscape through a series of self-guided tours.
FairShare’s interactive summer-long event releases new custom routes every few weeks so you can experience the most iconic aspects of Wisconsin – farming, delicious food hotspots, and a gorgeous adventure through the countryside — along with audio commentary from local farmers, festive tunes, and exclusive insights into FairShare’s work.
Routes to Roots offers a mix of biking and walking routes for varying levels of skill and ability.
Walking tours are based in Madison and will take paths through neighborhoods, community gardens, and green spaces.
Bike tours range in length, from 20 to 70 miles, and will take riders across Wisconsin, highlighting a variety of CSA farms along the way.
Every registration allows FairShare to provide critical support and education to farmers as they bring more food to families. COVID-19 has shown how vulnerable our food system is, and many families have been struggling to afford healthy, nutritious food. Through Routes to Roots, FairShare raises funds to provide resources for small local farmers and help low-income families afford farm-fresh food. By registering, fundraising, or donating to Routes to Routes, you can make a difference for farmers and families this summer.
“Food and farming are central to so many people’s lives and livelihoods here in Wisconsin. Routes to Roots celebrates those pieces of the landscape that folks know and love, and it also brings attention to connections that they might not have made otherwise,” notes Liv Froehlich, FairShare CSA Coalition’s Program Coordinator and ride organizer. “As participants walk and ride the different routes, we hope they will gain an appreciation for the nuance embedded in what we eat; be it the challenging history of the roots of our food, why grocery stores are located where they are, or the critical role local farmers play in providing food for their communities.”
Sign up to receive notifications when registration opens at https://www.csacoalition.org/routestoroots.
For more information on this event and FairShare CSA, visit https://www.csacoalition.org.
FairShare CSA Coalition envisions a future where Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) is the backbone of a strong local food system; where all families have access to locally produced, organic food, and have strong connections to their farms, food and community.