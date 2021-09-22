KJM hosting Bingo 4 Books Saturday
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo will be hosting Bingo 4 Books Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The event will be held outside if the weather is nice, so attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair. It will be moved inside in case of inclement weather. Books will be given out as Bingo prizes.
WAHS museum closing for season
The Waterloo Area Historical Museum will be closing for the season after Sunday, Sept. 26. The the Museum will be open Sunday from 1 — 4 p.m. For future visits or research appointments call 1-920-478-8015 or 1-920-728-2324. The WAHS still has over 20 Adelaide Hiebel prints for sale. Prints were donated to sell for Museum maintenance funds.
MSF Subway night set for Sept. 28
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will be hosting a Sept. 28 Subway night at the Marshall location. A portion of the sales made from 4-7 pm. will be donated to the foundation.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Medina electors meeting set for Oct. 6
All qualified electors who reside in the Town of Medina are invited to participate in a special Oct. 6 meeting at 7 p.m. at the current municipal building. During the meeting, electors will be able to vote on the proposed new town hall. For more information, contact Clerk Tammy Jordan at 608-219-3556.
Courier seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Courier contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Waterloo, Marshall or the three surrounding towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo who are interested in participating should contact wmcourier@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.