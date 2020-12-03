A vintage quilt cover: sewing, stitching a fabric for history

The early founders of The Waterloo Area Historical Society in 1977 need to be remembered not only for their saying, “We have a lot of history in this small town” but actually doing something about it. One aspect of the “Do-ers” is the extensive collection of artifacts, data, pictures, plat maps, preserved of Waterloo’s past. Without this collection the Society would be just another organization. One story of a family with the surname Biehle surfaced recently as a contact to the Society told of finding hand made stitched patchwork quilt coverings, found in an attic. May some of the “old timers” of Waterloo will remember the Biehle name with smiles.
The hand stitched vintage pieces of old fabric-squares cut up and sewed following a log cabin design, placed so carefully by hand and eye to produce a vintage quilt cover. This circa 1905-20 hand made quilt reveals how a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother left not only a gift to her family, but how one person dealt with passing time. As one pieces the family history together this writer is also passing time in documenting what we know of the Biehle family who settled in our small town of Waterloo; fabric of time and place made by human hands leaving their story.
The first Biehle recorded is Christopher Biehle, born in 1832 Saxony, Germany. When he was four years old his parents emigrated to America and settled first in Missouri. This is estimated to be 1936. Later the family moved to the Waterloo Township in 1848 the year Wisconsin became a State. There is no record of his parent’s names. There is mention of a sister, Mrs. C. Failinger (Margaret), and a brother Louis Biehle of Madison, Wisconsin in Christopher’s obituary of 1906.
Recently located on a 1872 Jefferson County Map is a John F. Biehle owning acreage in 1872 and also on a 1887 Plat Map of Waterloo. This could be the ”parents” referred to in Christopher’s obituary. Another important discovery was that a John F. Biehle born in 1803, Prussia, died in Waterloo in 1880 and is buried at the City Cemetery. It is surmised his first wife died while in Prussia. His second wife listed is Catherine Trayser Biehle lived to be 95 years old, died in 1898. She was born in 1803. Her full name is listed as Margaret (Kathern Margaretha) Trayser. This could be the “sister” mentioned above, but in reality it was Christopher Biehle’s second mother. For now, the focus is on Christopher and Louise H. Biehle as documented in our archival files.
Christopher married Louise Huebner in 1856. She was born in 1873, Koenigsberg, Germany. The Huebner family settled in Ixonia, Wisconsin. Louise would have been 17 years old and Christopher 24 years of age, when they married. Christopher and Louise farmed until 1898 when they became residents of the Village. Christopher died in 1906, Louise died in 1908.
This is what is known of the five children of Christopher and Louise Huebner Biehle.
The first son Otto F. born 1858 died 1881. Buried City Cemetery.
A son Oscar was born 1861 and later went to Minnesota. Died in 1936.
Oren L. born in 1863 — 1937 and lived in the Waterloo Township. Married Ida Wegener. Ida born 1870, Medina. Died 1947.
Ellen born 1866 died 1884. Buried City Cemetery.
Lydia, born 1869 and married Edward Setz 1893. Lydia died in 1907. She is buried in The Island Church Cemetery.
What is found in our family history files tells much of the Oren and Ida Wegener Biehle family that left their footprints/ fabric hand prints on the Village of Waterloo.
Records show that a daughter Orlynda (Lynn) Biehle was born 1894, graduated from Waterloo High School in 1913. She became a Public Health Nurse. In 1923, married John Zink, a railroad engineer. No children.
A son Irving O. “Red” Biehle was born 1896, graduate of WHS in 1919. Married Malinda Oettmeier of Fort Atkinson. Served in the Navy in WWI, later employed at the Drew Carrier Company and later with the James Manufacturing Company at Fort Atkinson. One daughter Orma Lou who married a Covey.
Earl was born in 1899 at Waterloo. Graduated in 1919 from WHS. Married Erna Baker in 1927 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He died in1991 at age 91. He lived a good life employed by. Zimbric Meat Market, Frank Doleshal Market (Marshall) and Minnameier Sausage Company.
Ira A. “Scottie” Biehle was born 1901 in Waterloo and married Viola Meitner in 1930. Both graduated from WHS 1921 and 1923 respectively. “Scottie” was employed by the Wilbur Lumber Co. and later by the Badger Petroleum Co., and also the Dairyland Co-Op Association. He was a member of the Village Board and President of the Waterloo Fire Department. Viola Biehle was the first and only Woman President of the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Waterloo. Viola started out as a cashier in 1950 and became President of the Bank circa 1965.
Ormay Biehle, the second daughter of Oren and Ida was born 1904 in Waterloo. She also became a registered nurse and served a hospital in Chicago. Later employed as an Industrial Nurse at Moe Bros. Fort Atkinson. She married Jerry Mason of Fort Atkinson in 1928. Children Jerry and Thomas Mason, born of this marriage. Jerry Mason died in 1940. Ormay married Samuel Freye in 1945.
It is from this family of Ormay and Jerry Mason that a hand stitched patch work quilt cover was discovered and donated to the Waterloo Area Historical Society by descendants Mona and Kim Mason. It is thought it was made by the hands of Mother, Grandmother/Great Grandmother Ida Biehle.
We honor the past….preserving vintage items, valuing our beginnings and keeping our heritage in our hearts is what keeps our volunteers moving on…please join us as we all struggle to maintain Waterloo Area’s past and keeping it “alive and well” in the years to come.
- The author acknowledges and grateful for research done by volunteer Kathleen Lawrence for help in locating accurate information. Also the preservation of Biehle family history data located at the Waterloo Area Historical Museum. The Museum is located in the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 130 E. Polk St., Waterloo, WI.
