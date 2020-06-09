Second Harvest adds second monthly stop
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank is now being held twice a month at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall, in a drive-up distribution in the high school parking lot. The dates this month are June 12 and 26 from 1-4 p.m. Please have vehicle trunks cleared out for quick loading. Call 608-655-4246 with any questions or if you would like to volunteer.
Community night slated for June 18
The annual Waterloo Community Nights at Waterloo’s Firemen’s Park gets underway Thursday, June 18 for the 2020 season. Beginning at 4 p.m., the event will feature live music and various vendors. The other Community Nights will be held July 30 and Aug. 27. For more information, contact the city parks department at 920-478-3025.
Marshall Farmers’ Market open for the season
The Marshall Farmer’s Market has opened for its second season on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at the village’s municipal parking lot (the former American Legion parking lot on Main Street across from Ace Hardware). Due to health and safety measures, parking is only allowed in the southwest side of the parking lot, foot traffic can only go in one direction and booths will be kept a minimum 15 feet apart. For more information, contact Scott Michalak at michalak433@msn.com.
Groceries for Growth continues offering weekend food
Groceries for Growth is still providing weekend food for students in grades K4 through 4th grade at the Waterloo Elementary School. Students who participated in the Groceries for Growth program have continued to receive an extra bag of food for weekends when they pick up the food at the school. Parents of Waterloo Elementary School students in grades k4 through 4th grade who would like to receive the extra food should contact Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k.12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440.
Local libraries open
The Marshall Community Library and Karl Junginger Memorial Library are now open for patrons to check out and pick up items. There will be no in-person programming at this time; however, there will be online options. The summer reading programs will also get underway this month using the Beanstack app. For more information, visit the libraries’ websites at https://www.marlib.org and https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Schools continue to offer meals to students
The Waterloo and Marshall public schools are still providing breakfast and lunch bundles to students. Waterloo families can sign up for weekly pick up on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the elementary school entrance by contacting Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440. Please provide the name, grade and teacher for each child receiving a bundle. Marshall families can pick up meals at the elementary school entrance Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up by Saturday at noon on the district’s website, https://www.marshallschools.org/index.cfm; the order form link is near the bottom of the page.
Food pantry remains open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.