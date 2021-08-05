UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire recently announced its spring 2021 graduates. Among those receiving degrees were Marshall resident Tristan Killerlain, who earned a bachelor of business administration, and Waterloo resident Taylor Ehlert, who received a bachelor of science in exercise science.
UW-La Crosse
The University of Wisconsin — La Crosse recently announced the names of students named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the distinction, students must have a minimum 3.5 semester GPA and carry at least 12 credits.
Marshall residents named to the list included: Liz Dominguez Mendez, majoring in biology; Taylor Frey, majoring in therapeutic recreation; Jared Gillett, majoring in biology; Jordon Gomez, majoring in recreation management; and Trey Hensler, majoring in biology.
Waterloo residents named to the list included: Lacey Hellenbrand, majoring in public health and community health education; Marley Hellenbrand, majoring in management; Lucas Schneider, majoring in finance; and Lily Stonestreet, majoring in elementary/middle childhood education.