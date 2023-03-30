Aurora Borealis
While the northern lights appeared only white to my eyes, the light-gathering powers of a camera lens can pick up on the greens, reds, and purples that are actually being emitted and show us just how vivid the lights truly are.

 Emily Stone

My snowshoes sank into drifts softened by the warm day. At the frozen lakeshore, the view opened up to a curtain of lights.

Sometimes I’ve gone out to look for the northern lights and have squinted and wondered if that faint glow was really them. Last week there was no question. Vertical rays of light rose from an invisible line a hand’s width above the horizon. They formed a curtain that rippled as if in a breeze. Now and then a particular ray would brighten and reach higher, and the activity shifted from due north across the lake, to west down the channel, and back east toward a little resort on the point.