For Marshall area residents seeking to add a touch of elegance to their next indoor or outdoor gathering, a local mom and her three sons have got the cuisine and trimmings to provide some flair for any affair.
Amie Sam is a Marshall resident who launched an event catering and decorating business in June 2019. With only the help of her three boys Amadou, Mamour, and Batch — the four Sams make up The Sam’s Elegant Team.
They offer a decorating service standalone where people can provide their own food and the Sams will do the table setting, or customers can combine the decorating with the Sams’ catering—leaving all the work to the banquet-planning quartet.
“Just bring your guests,” Sam said.
They provide tablecloths, chair covers, sashes, runners, table overlays, countertop decorative pieces, dinnerware, cloth napkins and flowers in over 40 different colors.
Originally from The Gambia—a country in West Africa—Amie offers a Gambian inspired catering menu with items including fish pie, beef pie, turkey pie, jollof fried rice, shawarma wraps, chicken yassa, and sausage rolls.
She also bakes an abundance of sweets including rice bread, banana bread, and a variety of cupcakes and cookies.
Though she’s also willing to take orders and deviate from her Gambian roots, making egg rolls, spaghetti, and tacos.
“I have a menu, but also do whatever people ask for,” Sam said. “I am a good cook and love to cook.”
Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the business' growth, but the size of events have been growing.
“We are open to any kind of event, nothing is too small,” Sam said. “The Sam's Elegant Team can decorate anywhere, indoors or outdoors. We do all events, even funerals.”
Last year they decorated a baby shower for 150 people. They’ve also done weddings and graduations.
Though, it has still been challenging attracting customers who perhaps don’t realize that the Sams can help bring the glamor of large event venues to people’s homes and backyards.
“Most people tend to use big event venues, but we can do exactly the same, while also cheaper,” Sam said.
She started offering party decorating and catering when she was in high school and said that starting the business has brought her family closer together.
The attention they get is affirmation of their soirée styling skills.
“I enjoy all the looks and the 'wows' when we’re working in a hall or in a backyard,” Sam said. “People are very appreciative of our work.”