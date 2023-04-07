The community can hunt for Easter Eggs at Firemen’s Park from 10-10:30 a.m. April 8.
April 8: Chicken Dinner
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will serve a chicken and ham dinner from 4-7 p.m. April 8.
April 12: Job Fair
Job Service is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, April 12, from 1-3 p.m. at the Watertown Public Library Community Room, 100 S. Water Street in Watertown. Employers will be recruiting workers for more than 250 open positions. Job seekers should come prepared with a resume and appropriate dress for success. For details, call (920) 674-7500 or visit https://www.scwijobs.com/jefferson for a list of participating employers.
April 15: Athletic Booster club Trivia Night
The Waterloo Athletic Booster Club will host a Trivia Night for our Annual Fun Night this year! This 30 + year strong tradition supports student-athletes in Waterloo Middle and High Schools, providing funding for uniforms, medical trainers, pole vault pit replacement, indoor batting cage, football helmets, pitching machines, and much more. The fundraising evening is Trivia Night with the Boosters on April 15 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park Pavilion.
Marshall
April 11: STEM Night
The Marshall Public Library will host a STEM night from 6-6:45 p.m. April 11.Kids can enjoy a classic story of “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” and make a bridge.
April 23: MIA recovery project
The Marshall American Legion will host a program on the UW Missing in Action Recovery Project (UW MIA RIP), whose mission is recover missing U.S. military personnel from past global conflicts. It will be at 1:30 p.m. April 23 at the Post, 279 American Legion Circle, Marshall.