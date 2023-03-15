The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a craft night at 6 p.m. March 16. To register, visit the website https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us and check out the events.
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
Waterloo Parks presents its annual Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny on April 8 at 10 a.m. in front of Firemen's Park Pavilion
April 1
In concert
Friends of Firemen’s Park will host a concert featuring Bree Morgan at Firemen’s Park, 500 Park Ave., at 7:30 p.m. April 1.
Marshall
March 16
Fundraiser
Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Subway Night on March 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Marshall Subway. For each meal purchased, Subway will donate a portion of the proceeds to Marshall Scholarship Foundation for high school scholarships.
March 27
Author Visit
Wisconsin author John Armbruster will visit the Marshall Public Library at 7 p.m. March 27 to talk about the incredible true WWII story of a Wisconsin farm boy who fought in history's greatest aerial battle and survived a four-mile fall without a parachute, only to be captured by German soldiers. "Tailspin" is a story of two men's separate journeys confronting trauma and loss. It's a story of resilience and hope.
March 30
Matinee Movie
The Marshall Public Library will host a screening of "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," an animated musical film based on the children's book about a friendly and talented crocodile who becomes a beloved member of a New York City family. The event runs from 1-3:30 p.m. Activities and Snacks will also be provided.