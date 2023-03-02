Bryan Alan Piper, a country and classic rock musician, will perform on March 4 at 2 p.m. at Whisper’s Roadhouse, 50 Highway 19.
Thursday, March 9: Cook the Book
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library monthly Cook the Book theme is Breakfast. Participants can choose a recipe from a designated book at the library, make it and bring it to the library at 6 p.m. March 9. Registration is not required.
Thursday, March 16: Adult Craft Night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a craft night at 6 p.m. March 16. To register, visit the website https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us and check out the events.
Marshall
Saturday, March 4: Maunesha River Cleanup workday
The Maunesha River Alliance and Capitol Water Trails will hold a clean up of the Maunesha River on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Lions Park, 203 Hubbell Street at 9 a.m. The group will be working in the dam next to Marshall. Shore work and boat work available. Pre-registration is required.
Sunday, March 5: Maunesha River Alliance Meeting
The Maunesha River Alliance will meet at the Barrel Inn, 1152 Berlin Road, on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. to share about the group’s goals, plans, and volunteer opportunities.
Monday, March 6: Paper Crafting for Adults
The Marshall Public Library will host a card making workshop from 5-7 p.m. The group will create greeting cards and other paper crafts. Attendees are asked to bring their own double sided tape or glue.
Sunday, March 12: Scholarship Breakfast Fundraiser
The Catholic Ladies of Holy Family Parish of Marshall/Waterloo will host a dine-in or carry-out breakfast breakfast to raise funds for Marshall and Waterloo High School Senior girls who are members of Holy Family Parish. It will be at the Holy Family Parish Hall, 120 South Beebe Street in Marshall, with serving from 8- 11:30 a.m.