The Waterloo American Legion Post will host a program at 1 p.m. April 1 to honor and thank several Vietnam War era Veterans. It will be one of several held in partnership with the Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration program. The public is invited. If you could include this information before the event it would be appreciated.
April 1: Pre-Cow Girl Tour
The Friends of Waterloo Parks fundraising concert with the Bree-Morgan Band starts at 7:30 p.m. April at Firemen’s Park, 500 Park St.
April 8: Easter Egg Hunt
The community can hunt for Easter Eggs at Firemen’s Park from 10-10:30 a.m. April 8.
April 8: Chicken Dinner
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will serve a chicken and ham dinner from 4-7 p.m. April 8.
April 15: Athletic Booster club Trivia Night
The Waterloo Athletic Booster Club will host a Trivia Night for our Annual Fun Night this year! This 30 + year strong tradition supports student-athletes in Waterloo Middle and High Schools, providing funding for uniforms, medical trainers, pole vault pit replacement, indoor batting cage, football helmets, pitching machines, and much more. The fundraising evening is Trivia Night with the Boosters on April 15 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park Pavilion.
Marshall
March 30: Movie Matinee
The Marshall Public Library will host a screening of “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” an animated film based on the children’s book, from 1-3:30 p.m. March 30. Activities and snacks will be provided.
April 3: Paper Crafting
The Marshall Public Library will host a craft time for adults to create greeting cards and other paper items from 5-7 p.m. April 3. Participants are asked to bring their own double sided tape or glue. The program is sponsored in part by individual donations and the Friends of the Marshall Library.
April 11: STEM Night
The Marshall Public Library will host a STEM night from 6-6:45 p.m. April 11.Kids can enjoy a classic story of “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” and make a bridge.