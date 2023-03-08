BSA Scouts and Cub Scouts from the Marshall and Waterloo communities will collect food for the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry on Saturday, March 11. Door hangers were distributed to homes in both communities on March 4, with information on items that are needed. Pick-up will take place on Saturday, March 11. Residents are asked to have donations placed in front of their homes beginning at 9 a.m. Donations may also be taken directly to the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Waterloo
March 11
St. Patrick's Day
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a corned beef and cabbage dinner, including parsley potatoes, carrots, bread and assorted desserts. Serving will be from 1:30-7 p.m. or until sold out. Dine-in or pick-up only. Delivery available for the Waterloo area by calling (608) 478-4300. Anyone with questions can call 478-2780.
March 16: Adult Craft Night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a craft night at 6 p.m. March 16. To register, visit the website https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us and check out the events.
Marshall
March 12
Scholarship Breakfast Fundraiser
The Catholic Ladies of Holy Family Parish of Marshall/Waterloo will host a dine-in or carry-out breakfast breakfast to raise funds for Marshall and Waterloo High School Senior girls who are members of Holy Family Parish. It will be at the Holy Family Parish Hall, 120 South Beebe Street in Marshall, with serving from 8- 11:30 a.m.
March 13
Senior aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers a free, low-impact (seated or standing) exercise class at 10 a.m. for seniors 55+ to increase flexibility and tone muscles with easy-to-follow exercises. The group is 12 years strong and welcoming. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost.
March 16: Fundraiser
Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Subway Night on March 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Marshall Subway. For each meal purchased, Subway will donate a portion of the proceeds to Marshall Scholarship Foundation for high school scholarships.