Jefferson County Soil Builders
Jim Stute, Stute Farms, and Tom Burlingham, a Jefferson County farmer in the town of Palmyra, will discuss suppression of problematic glyphosate resistant weeds by planting green and terminating rye late. Their presentation will include 2021 research in which the marestail, or horseweed, population was reduced by 98% after planting cereal rye and terminating late compared to areas that were not planted with cereal rye but had a pre-emergence herbicide application. This research is being supported by the US Department of Agriculture’s North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
The twilight plot tour is on Thursday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at N1892 County Road E, Palmyra. Parking is on both sides of Trewyn Lane, and the cereal rye plot is north of Trewyn Lane. For more information on the twilight plot tour, contact Tom Burlingham, 920-723-6848 or Dean Weichmann, 920-988-4620. Find out more about Jefferson County Soil Builders on Facebook by searching Jefferson County Soil Builders.
Library to host resume workshop
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a resume workshop Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. Kathi Strohbusch of the Jefferson County Department of Workforce Development will provide assistance in creating professional resumes.
Dodge County offers program to reduce falls
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is offering a summer program to reduce falls in older adults.
One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older. However, the good news, according to the ADRC of Dodge County, is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.
The Fall Prevention Program, Stepping On, will be offered in Mayville by the ADRC. It has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31%.
It will be held every Thursday beginning July 21 through Sept. 1 at the Mayville Senior Center from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
During the seven weekly, 2-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions and medication review. Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall.
The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 60 or older, have fallen, or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence.
To register for Stepping On, contact the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Items for the community briefs may be submitted to Editor Ryan Spoehr by phone at 920-626-4997, or email at rspoehr@hngnews.com. Please submit by 4 p.m. the Friday prior to publication.