Area students were recently recognized for academic achievement on various honor rolls or dean’s lists, or for graduating from a university.
Washington State University
Avery Meyer, Waterloo, made the president’s honor roll at Washington State University. To achieve this, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 while enrolled in at least 9 graded hours in a semester as long as the cumulative GPA is 2.0 or better, or by achieving a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 on at least 15 cumulative hours of graded work as long as the semester GPA is 3.0 or better.
Mount Mary University
Samantha K. Liggett, a Waterloo High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee. Students who earn a 3.6 GPA or better are eligible for the dean’s list.
UW-La Crosse
Nine area students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at UW-La Crosse. Jared Gillett, biology major with a biomedical science concentration, and Trey Hensler, biology major, of Marshall, were named to the dean’s list. In Waterloo, Carly Coulthart, exercise and sport science major with a pre-professional track in exercise science; Julia Dandoy, an undeclared major; Grace Meyer, a biology major with a biomedical science concentration; Lucas Schneider, a finance major; Maxwell Schneider, a marketing major; Lily Stonestreet, an early childhood through middle childhood education major and Gizelle Zimbric, a finance major, were named to the dean’s list. Students who earn a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and carry at least 12 credits are eligible for the dean’s list.
Jared Gillett, Marshall, earned a bachelor of science in biology with a biomedical science concentration with honors from UW-La Crosse after the 2021 fall semester.