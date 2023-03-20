A student from Marshall is has been selected to serve on the UW-Whitewater's Segregated University Fee Allocation Committee.
Chase Zimmerman is studying general management at the university. She was a Whitewater Student Government President Appointee.
Zimmerman and other student representatives from other student organizations and university departments will appropriate budgets to fund more than 100 activities, programs, and student organizations on campus.
"Representatives come from each academic college and Whitewater Student Government. Students can gain decision-making skills, policy development and implementation, and the management of hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Kim Clarksen, an advisor to SUFAC. "Their goal is focused on providing access to funds that assist students in having meaningful educational experiences while maintaining affordable fees for all students."
Clarksen assists the committee in applying policy and understanding the nuances of the groups requesting funds. She also supervises the budget interns that work alongside the committee, helping groups to spend their allocated monies.
Students interested in serving on SUFAC can reach out to the dean of their colleges and/or to the Whitewater Student Government.