Monday, Feb. 6 - Pork Jaegerscnitzel, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, sliced bread
Tuesday, Feb. 7 - Beef stew, Brussel sprouts, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, cheddar biscuit
Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, chocolate raspberry torte, apple slices, sliced bread
Thursday, Feb. 9 — Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, peanut butte cookie, dinner roll
Friday, Feb. 10 - Hamburger on a bun, German potato salad, health slaw, petite banana, fudge brownie
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
