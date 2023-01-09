Monday, Jan. 16 - Pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce and sliced bread, carrot cake
Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pear slices and dinner roll, chocolate pudding
Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Baked chicken, twice baked potato, pickled beet salad, tropical fruit salad, ice cream cup and bread
Thursday, Jan. 19 - Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, petite banana, sugar cookie and bread
Friday, Jan. 20 - BBQ meatballs, red beans and rice, health slaw, pineapple tidbits, spice cake and sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
