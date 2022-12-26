Monday, Jan. 2 - Office Closed
Tuesday, Jan. 3 - Burgundy mushroom chopped beef steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce & dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 4 - BBQ pork cutlet, baked potato, western corn, diced pears & bread, butterscotch pudding
Thursday, Jan. 5 - Orange chicken patty, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, orange gelatin & bread, birthday cake
Friday, Jan. 6 - Smoked sausage, baked beans, California blend vegetables, petite banana & bread, cinnamon roll
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
