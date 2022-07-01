Monday, July 11 — Ham roll, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, butterscotch pudding, applesauce, sliced bread

Tuesday, July 12 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, Mandarin orange gelatin, fudge brownie, dinner roll

Wednesday, July 13 — Beef stew, spinach salad with vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake, cheddar biscuit

Thursday, July 14 — Beef tips with mushrooms over brown rice, broccoli cuts, apple slices, cookie, dinner roll

Friday, July 15 — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, wax beans, orange, white brownie

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.