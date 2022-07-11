Monday, July 18 — Meatloaf, baked potato, peas/pearl onions, peach slices, tapioca pudding, sliced bread

Tuesday, July 19 — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, dinner roll

Wednesday, July 20 — Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, apricot halves, carrot cake, sliced bread

Thursday, July 21 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce, chocolate cloud torte, dinner roll

Friday, July 22 — Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.