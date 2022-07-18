Monday, July 25 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices, sliced bread

Tuesday, July 26 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with, hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, cookie, dinner roll

Wednesday, July 27 — BBQ pork cutlet, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, orange sherbet, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread

Thursday, July 28 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, peas and carrots, apple slices, spice cake, dinner roll

Friday, July 29 — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.