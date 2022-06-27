Monday, July 4 — Closed for Fourth of July

Tuesday, July 5 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pear slices, chocolate pudding, dinner roll

Wednesday, July 6 — Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, French bread

Thursday, July 7 — Sweet & Sour pork over brown rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail, birthday cake, dinner roll

Friday, July 8 — Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, corn, petite banana, cookie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.