Monday, March 13 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread
Tuesday, March 14 — Chili casserole, tossed salad, apple slices, orange sherbet, cornbread
Wednesday, March 15 — Baked chicken, twice baked potato style potatoes, Copper Penny salad, peach slices, cinnamon toll, sliced bread
Thursday, March 16 — Beef frankfurter on bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, white brownie
Friday, March 17 — Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, pear slices, key lime pie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.