Monday, Oct. 31 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, brown rice, German coleslaw, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread
Tuesday, Nov. 1—Lasagna casserole, California blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, pear slices, French bread
Wednesday, Nov. 2—Chopped steak with burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, molasses cookie, fruited gelatin, bread
Thursday, Nov. 3—Chicken patty marsala, baked potato, three beans salad, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll
Friday, Nov. 4—Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, peach slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.