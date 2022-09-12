Monday, Sept. 19 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, Butterfinger torte, dinner roll
Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Chicken marsala, white bean salad, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, orange, sliced bread
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Lasagna casserole, broccoli cuts, cinnamon roll, petite banana, French bread
Friday, Sept. 23 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, wax beans, applesauce, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
