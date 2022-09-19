Monday, Sept. 26 — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, spice cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll
Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, vanilla pudding, sliced bread
Thursday, Sept. 29 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, petite banana, dinner roll
Friday, Sept. 30 — Bratwurst on a bun, cheesy potato cake, coleslaw, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
