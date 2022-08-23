Shown above are members of the Prairie Piecers Quilt Guild Ronda Hensler and Jean Johnson presenting Gary Johnson with a quilt made by the group. Looking on was Mary Riley and Matthew Johnson sitting in chair.
Shown left to right are: Jean Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Gary Johnson, Mike Johnson, Beka Johnson and in front Zachary Johnson were all in attendance when Gary Johnson received is quilt created for him by the Prairie Piecers Quilt Guild at the Marshall American Legion Family Night.
Gary Johnson was presented with a quilt made by the, Prairie Piecers Quilt Guild at the Marshall American Legion Family Night. Gary earned a Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam along with various other medals. Presenting the Quilt Guild were Mary Riley and Ronda Hensler. Gary's son and family were able to be there for this presentation.