The baseball rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo was a tight one in 2023. The two sides entered the first of their two-game series on Tuesday, May 2 in desperate need of some Capitol - South conference wins. The Cardinals of Marshall had split their series with both New Glarus and Belleville and needed to make up some ground. The Pirates of Waterloo were seeking their first conference win after being swept by both Wisconsin Heights and Cambridge.

The Cardinals emerged victorious both times thanks to stout pitching and opportunistic offense. Marshall took advantage of a two-run error to win Tuesday's game 4-2 at Waterloo. In the rematch on Friday, May 5 at home, Marshall starting sophomore pitcher Carson Connelly struck out 10 batters to help lead his team to a narrow 2-1 win.

CARSON CONNELLY
Buy Now

Marshall sophomore Carson Connelly threw seven innings in a home win over Waterloo on Friday, May 5. He allowed only four hits and no earned runs with 10 strikeouts.
JORDAN COOK
Buy Now

Waterloo senior Jordan Cook pitched six innings in a road loss to Marshall on Friday, May 5. Neither of Marshall's two runs counted against his earned run average as he allowed six hits and struck out four batters.
PEYTON KLEINHEINZ
Buy Now

Marshall senior Peyton Kleinheinz had the team's only RBI in a tight 2-1 home win over Waterloo on Friday, May 5. 

Tags