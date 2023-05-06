Waterloo senior Jordan Cook pitched six innings in a road loss to Marshall on Friday, May 5. Neither of Marshall's two runs counted against his earned run average as he allowed six hits and struck out four batters.
The baseball rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo was a tight one in 2023. The two sides entered the first of their two-game series on Tuesday, May 2 in desperate need of some Capitol - South conference wins. The Cardinals of Marshall had split their series with both New Glarus and Belleville and needed to make up some ground. The Pirates of Waterloo were seeking their first conference win after being swept by both Wisconsin Heights and Cambridge.
The Cardinals emerged victorious both times thanks to stout pitching and opportunistic offense. Marshall took advantage of a two-run error to win Tuesday's game 4-2 at Waterloo. In the rematch on Friday, May 5 at home, Marshall starting sophomore pitcher Carson Connelly struck out 10 batters to help lead his team to a narrow 2-1 win.
"He did great," Marshall head coach said of Connelly. "We always expect great things out of him but that was an amazing effort. He was extremely impressive."
In Tuesday's series opener, it was Waterloo that got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Senior first baseman Cooper Setz laced a double into right field, bringing junior catcher Jon Sampo in from second base.
Errors would pile up to let Marshall back into the game. An error at shortstop in the top of the second would allow Marshall senior Tyler Petersen to score from second to tie the game up.
The Cardinals would take hold of the lead in the top of the fourth as senior Collin Petersen sent a double into left to score Cole Pennekamp to give Marshall a 2-1 advantage. That lead gained more cushion in the top of the fifth as a Waterloo error allowed both Connelly and junior Matthew Motl to score.
Waterloo battled hard down the stretch, narrowing the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Junior Cal Hush brought junior Owen Haseleu home on a hard groundout to short, but the Pirates couldn't muster any more offense in the two-run loss.
The Pirates had even more trouble scoring in the rematch on Friday as Connelly's dominant performance held them to just one run. It took an error at shortstop in the top of the fifth inning to allow Waterloo sophomore Bryce Aubart to come in to score. Otherwise, it was all Connelly as he struck out 10 batters and allowed just four total hits.
Things weren't much easier for the Marshall offense, though, as Waterloo senior pitcher Jordan Cook turned in a strong performance himself. He threw a complete game for the Pirates, allowing only six hits with four strikeouts in his six innings of work.
He appeared to have the Marshall offense dead to rights in the bottom of the first half as he collected a pair of quick outs. Unfortunately for the Pirates, Marshall rallied.
Motl beat out a tough grounder to third base on a Waterloo error to move Collin Petersen to third base and keep the inning alive. Up next was senior Peyton Kleinheinz, who smoked a single into left field to give the Cardinals their sole RBI of the game. Motl would soon come in on another Waterloo error, giving Marshall a 2-0 lead it would never relinquish.
From then on, Cook and Connelly dominated the remainder of the game. While Waterloo would bore into the lead in the fifth, they couldn't earn any more as Marshall held on for the slim 2-1 win.
"We really needed this," Murphy said. "Our pitching has been very good lately and we've been minimizing our errors at big, opportune times. We're right there. The guys are grinding and finding ways to get it done."
The victory bumps Marshall up to a 7-5 record with a 4-2 mark in the Capitol - South. Waterloo, which also took a 7-0 loss to Edgewood on Thursday, May 4, now drops to 4-10 overall and 0-6 in conference.
Next up for the Cardinals, they'll have a pair of conference and non-conference games next week. They'll host non-conference Columbus on Monday, May 8 and Edgewood on Wednesday, May 10. Their conference series will be against Wisconsin Heights, first at home on Tuesday, May 9 then on the road on Friday, May 12.
As for the Pirates, their quest for their first conference victory continues on Tuesday, May 9 with a trip to Belleville. They'll also host the Wildcats on Friday, May 12. Waterloo's week will wrap up with a home matchup with Kenosha St. Joseph on Saturday, May 13.