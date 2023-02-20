A new plan for the revitalization of downtown Waterloo is almost ready to be presented, the consultant working on the plan says.
The Downtown Master Plan is a guiding document on how the city might improve and renovate its downtown area in the coming years. It will be presented to the city’s plan commission at its Feb. 28 meeting, said Everett Butzine of Non-Metro Connections, the city’s economic developer.
“With the increased growth in population of Waterloo, I’d like to have the downtown be a focal point,” Butzine said of the planning process. “Right now it’s kind of breezed over. You want it to be somewhere for people to come for dining, shopping, to be a staple of the community.”
Drawing on conversations with residents, local government officials and downtown business owners, the plan will identify opportunities to boost public engagement with the area. Butzine declined to share specifics as the report is still being finalized, but said areas for consideration were expanding trail access to downtown and a redesign of Veterans Park.
Among the most common community suggestions for improvement were improved access to the Maunesha River, including a riverwalk, and more street art, according to a list of responses to an engagement workshop during Weiner and Kraut Days. Residents also indicated they wanted to maintain the downtown area’s historic architecture and explore the addition of new businesses, like a bakery, bike shop and craft store.
Most recently, Butzine met with residents and city officials on Jan. 23 to present concepts for the plan.
“There was a lot of engagement at that meeting,” Butzine said. “We got a lot of direction in terms of what the city would support.”
After the plan commission reviews the document, it will go before the city council for acceptance, Butzine said. The city would then begin efforts to implement the plan, though each specific project would still need to be approved before changes are made, Mayor Jenifer Quimby said.
For instance, Quimby said that the city has been talking with the local American Legion post about the future of the veterans memorial in the downtown park.
“Some of this stuff, it was donated or built by other groups. We have to contact them to make sure they’re okay with us changing things or improving it,” Quimby said.
The city council also recently approved changes to a grant program it offers to improve the appearance of the area’s buildings. Under the program, the city has committed up to $25,000 of tax increment funds annually to match spending by property owners and renters on projects like window and door repairs, painting, signage or energy efficiency improvements.
“It’s definitely more-used now than it ever has been,” Quimby said of the program. “We’ve got new people buying buildings, new people remodeling. It’s something we like to encourage people to use.”
The new downtown plan will be presented at the next plan commission meeting, Butzine said. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at city hall.