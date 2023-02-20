Four corners intersection file photo
Downtown Waterloo may be seeing some upgrades in the coming years, as a plan to revitalize the area nears completion.

 File Photo

A new plan for the revitalization of downtown Waterloo is almost ready to be presented, the consultant working on the plan says.

The Downtown Master Plan is a guiding document on how the city might improve and renovate its downtown area in the coming years. It will be presented to the city’s plan commission at its Feb. 28 meeting, said Everett Butzine of Non-Metro Connections, the city’s economic developer.

