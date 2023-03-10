Marshall High School had a tremendous wrestling season in 2022-23. The Cardinals finished third at the Capitol conference tournament, qualified for team sectionals, and sent three wrestlers to the WIAA state finals.
The conference took notice of the Cardinals' achievements. Three wrestlers, junior Tucker Cobb (126 lbs.), senior Drew Johnson (132 lbs.), and senior Grant Chadwick (182 lbs.) all picked up all-conference recognition following the season. Johnson's honor was further increased as he was named the south portion of the conference's Co-Wrestler of the Year alongside Belleville's Blake Endres.
Drew Johnson, senior, first team all-conference (Co-Wrestler of the Year)
What a year it was for Johnson. A strong regular season led him to be the top seed in his weight class at the 2023 Captiol Conference tournament. He performed up to his status, winning both of his matches to be crowned conference champion of the 132 lbs. bracket.
His momentum carried over into the WIAA state tournament. Again the top seed for regionals, Johnson ripped through his two opponents with a pair of pins to earn a regional title. Now the No. 2 seed in sectionals, he made it all the way to the sectional championship before taking a tight 6-2 decision loss. Still, his two previous wins bought him a ticket to the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament.
While his stay at state was short lived as he lost his first and only match, finishing the season at the Kohl Center was only appropriate for the stellar run Johnson enjoyed to close out his high school career.
Tucker Cobb, junior, second team all-conference
Cobb also proved to be one of the Capitol conference's best wrestlers this season. He entered the conference tournament as the top seed in the 126 lbs. bracket, reaching the championship match after pinning his first opponent in the first period. He had a drag out match with Lodi's Evan Clary, who emerged with an 8-6 decision win to hand Cobb second place.
Undeterred, he just kept winning once the WIAA state tournament rolled around. He was the top seed in his weight class for regionals and backed up that billing, pinning both opponents he saw for a regional title. A runner-up finish at the following week's sectional made him Marshall's second male qualifier for the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament. His stay there was also cut short after just one match, but his junior campaign was an unquestioned success.
Grant Chadwick, senior, honorable mention all-conference
Chadwick had his work cut out for him this season in the ultra-competitive 182 lbs. weight class. He had earned some respect heading into the Capitol conference tournament, entering as the No. 2 seed. He was bounced from the championship bracket in the semifinals by Cambridge's Gunnar Sperle, but he continued battling. He would rebound with a pin wins over wrestlers Watertown Luther Prep and Waterloo in the consolation bracket to claw back for third place.
He had reason for confidence in the WIAA state tournament, as well, as he had qualified for the individual state tournament as a junior the season prior. His postseason got off to a red-hot start in regionals where, as a middle seed, he ripped off a pair of wins, including a revenge win over Sperle, to reach the regional championship. He was pinned by the top seed but punched a ticket to sectionals with his performance.
Chadwick's season would end there as he was bounced by tech fall in the first round. While he didn't return to the Kohl Center in his last go-around as a Cardinal, his total body of work at Marshall is still impressive.
--
2022-23 Capitol wrestling all-conference teams
106 lbs.
First team: Levi Ness, senior, Lodi
Second team: Avery Skalitzky, freshman, Waterloo
Honorable mention: Jared Goelzer, freshman, Watertown Luther Prep
113 lbs.
First: Blake Endres, sophomore, Sugar River (South Co-Wrestler of the Year)
Second: Drew Lochner, junior, Lodi
HM: Clayton Stenjem, sophomore, Cambridge
120 lbs.
First: Caleb Lord, sophomore, Lodi
Second: Isaiah Gauer, senior, Poynette
HM: Ashlin Mihlbauer, freshman, Sugar River
126 lbs.
First: Evan Clary, junior, Lodi
Second: Tucker Cobb, junior, Marshall
HM: Jason Kehren, junior, Watertown Luther Prep
132 lbs.
First: Drew Johnson, senior, Marshall (South Co-Wrestler of the Year)
Second: Brennan Keyes, sophomore, Sugar River
HM: William Frieden, freshman, Poynette
138 lbs.
First: Ashton Meister, sophomore, Poynette
Second: Owen Breunig, senior, Lodi
HM: Dane McIlvain, senior, Lakeside Lutheran
145 lbs.
First: Evan Stevenson, senior, Lodi
Second: Ryan Sturgill, junior, Waterloo
HM: Owain Nelles, freshman, Cambridge
152 lbs.
First: Zane Licht, senior, Lodi (North Wrestler of the Year)