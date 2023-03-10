Marshall High School had a tremendous wrestling season in 2022-23. The Cardinals finished third at the Capitol conference tournament, qualified for team sectionals, and sent three wrestlers to the WIAA state finals.

The conference took notice of the Cardinals' achievements. Three wrestlers, junior Tucker Cobb (126 lbs.), senior Drew Johnson (132 lbs.), and senior Grant Chadwick (182 lbs.) all picked up all-conference recognition following the season. Johnson's honor was further increased as he was named the south portion of the conference's Co-Wrestler of the Year alongside Belleville's Blake Endres.

DREW JOHNSON
Marshall senior Drew Johnson was named the Capitol - South conference's Co-Wrestler of the Year following the 2022-23 season.
TUCKER COBB

Marshall junior Tucker Cobb was named second team all-conference by the Capitol conference following the 2022-23 season.
GRANT CHADWICK

Marshall senior Grant Chadwick was named honorable mention all-conference by the Capitol conference following the 2022-23 season.

