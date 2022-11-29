The goal is simple for Waterloo wrestling in the 2022-23 season: defend its title. The Pirates are in the midst of a dominant stretch, having won back-to-back Capitol—South conference championships. Under the direction of fifth-year head coach Thurston Schuster and with a wealth of talent returning this year, Waterloo has its sights set on a third straight title.

“From the first day of practice, we set our goals,” Schuster said. “We want to keep improving. We have some inexperience behind the upperclassmen, so we want to see them keep working. As for those upperclassmen, they have their sights set on the Kohl Center to go compete for a state title. We have some lofty goals, but we don’t feel like we’re far away from achieving them.”

JACOB SOTER

Waterloo senior Jacob Soter was a regional champion in 2021-22 and will be a leader of the Pirates this season.
RYAN STURGILL

Waterloo junior Ryan Sturgill returns this season after reaching sectionals as a sophomore.

