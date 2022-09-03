The Waterloo football team had the luxury of coasting through its first two games in 2022, beating Pecatonica/Argyle and Riverdale a combined 84-0. The Pirates were able to rest their starters in the second half of both games. A matchup with Eastern Suburban Conference foe Markesan on Friday, Sept. 2 at Waterloo High School was an entirely new beast for the Pirates to handle.
The Hornets entered the game as the No. 4 ranked team in Division 6 in this week's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) poll. Markesan played a hard-nosed style of offense that kept the Pirates on their heels.
The Pirates were already without junior receiver/linebacker Trevor Firari following an elbow injury suffered last week. Several starters having to limp to the sidelines with cramps as the game progressed didn't help, either. Many of Waterloo's players contribute on both offense and defense, and that constant demand took its toll. In the end, the Hornets emerged with a 42-20 victory to take an early hold on the conference race.
"Starting slow has been a problem the first couple of weeks," Waterloo head coach Joe Jaehnke said. "We made a lot of silly mistakes. We haven't had to play a full game and you saw that tonight. We just had some breakdowns on both sides of the ball."
The Hornets employ a triple option offense, which is a smash mouth, run-heavy scheme that relies on deception to keep the defense guessing. Senior quarterback Ryan Mast has been running this offense for the Hornets for the past three seasons and has perfected it.
On the first play of the game, Mast broke a 30-yard run to the right side of the field, followed by a 21-yard keeper the following play to set the pace. Mast delivered the offense to the one yard line. The Pirates made two impressive stops, but big fullback Micah Kracht punched it in on third down. The two-point conversion failed, leaving Markesan with an early 6-0 lead.
A quick fumble from the Waterloo offense gave Markesan all the momentum it needed. On the first play of the new possession, senior running back Chayce Osterhaus took a pitch to the left side and walked into the endzone untouched for a 23-yard score. A successful two-point conversion made it a 14-0 lead.
It would have been easy for Waterloo to fold there, but junior Benny Marshall wouldn't give up that easily. He was a highlight reel for the Pirates all night and was the driving force in keeping his team in the game.
Marshall is a receiver, a safety, and a punter. He made major contributions from all three positions. He flashed some great awareness on special teams first. A bad snap on fourth and long on a punt attempt forced Marshall to tuck it and run. He weaved through traffic and ended up with a first down to keep an eventually unsuccessful drive alive.
On the Pirates' next offensive possession, he made another splash play. Waterloo's offense had yet to cross midfield as the first quarter neared its end, but that didn't stop junior quarterback Cal Hush from airing out a deep pass to Marshall up the left sideline. Marshall brought it down, breathing new life into the Pirates.
Waterloo’s offense struggled out of the gate today, making this big pass from Cal Hush to Benny Marshall all the more important near the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/2Zmr9MeFBT
Hush would cap that drive with another bomb of a throw, this time to senior receiver Cooper Setz. Setz played the ball perfectly despite the double team surrounding him, waltzing into the endzone to cut Markesan's lead to 14-7 as the horn sounded the end of the first quarter.
Markesan responded with another quick touchdown, boosting the lead back to 20-7. The teams traded punts before Marshall decided to take over again.
Waterloo's offense relies heavily on screen plays, and this one hit in a major way. Marshall snagged the pass from Hush and dazzled his way up the field, utilizing jukes and cutbacks to bring the ball from midfield all the way to the five yard line.
The Pirates trotted out the jumbo package to finish the job. Junior Keegan Lauersdorf took a direct snap behind ten blockers and muscled his way into the endzone, cutting the lead to 20-14.
Markesan looked to be marching again as the half neared its end. Take a guess who made a play. Marshall stepped in front of a wobbly pass from Mast and intercepted it, helping the Pirates maintain the one-score deficit heading into the break.
Waterloo received the kickoff out of the half, but a comeback wasn't in the cards. Markesan blocked a punt on that first possession and went right down and scored once again. This is when the cramps started to take a toll. Another Waterloo drive stalled, handing the ball back to the Hornets which broke a 36-yard score to increase their lead to 34-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
To their credit, the Pirates never quit. They took on a long drive in the fourth quarter, punctuated with a jaw-dropping catch on corner route from Marshall. It wasn't enough as Markesan punched in yet another touchdown, bringing the game to its final score of 42-20.
The loss drops Waterloo to 2-1 on the year and 0-1 in ESC play. Next up, the Pirates hit the road for a date with Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 9.