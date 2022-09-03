The Waterloo football team had the luxury of coasting through its first two games in 2022, beating Pecatonica/Argyle and Riverdale a combined 84-0. The Pirates were able to rest their starters in the second half of both games. A matchup with Eastern Suburban Conference foe Markesan on Friday, Sept. 2 at Waterloo High School was an entirely new beast for the Pirates to handle.

The Hornets entered the game as the No. 4 ranked team in Division 6 in this week's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) poll. Markesan played a hard-nosed style of offense that kept the Pirates on their heels.

