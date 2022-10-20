The newly-crowned Eastern Suburban Conference champions still have more football to play. The Marshall football team earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 6 state tournament because of their stellar regular season. The Cardinals will play host to No. 8 seed Westfield on Friday, Oct. 21 in the first step of their state tournament journey.
SOARING CARDINALS
Marshall enters Level 1 of the tournament as one of the area's hottest teams. The Cardinals have won seven straight games. They ended the year with an 8-1 regular season record and a perfect 7-0 in Eastern Suburban Conference play.
The Cardinals have had a devastating rushing attack this season. They average 280 rushing yards per game and have four ballcarriers with at least 480 rushing yards this season. Senior running back Ramon Campos, senior quarterback Collin Petersen, and junior running backs Matthew Motl and Brayden Klubertanz make up the Cardinals' dreaded four-headed rushing attack.
Marshall's defense deserves its credit for the stellar regular season, as well. After allowing 52 combined points in the first two weeks, the Cardinals have thrown the clamps on. Marshall has allowed 56 total points during its seven-game winning streak, including two shutouts and three one-score games.
NEXT UP: WESTFIELD
The Pioneers of Westfield finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-4 overall record and a 3-4 mark in the South Central Conference, good for fifth in the final standings.
Westfield is fresh off of a 42-26 loss to Wautoma in week nine to wrap up the regular season. This came on the heels of a season-saving two-game conference win streak, where the Pioneers beat both Poynette (21-20) and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (42-6) in weeks seven and eight, respectively.
The Pioneers bring a balanced offensive attack, averaging 121 passing yards and 112 rushing yards per game. To say it runs through senior quarterback Kashton Kangas would be an understatement.
The gunslinger leads Westfield in both rushing and passing yards this season. He's completed 64% of his passes for 1,803 yards and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He's also rushed a team-high 90 times for 372 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.
Senior receiver Tommy Huff has been his top target through the air. He's hauled in 26 passes for 676 yards and 11 touchdowns through nine games. Sophomore Sam Berruecos has been no slouch, either. He's caught a team-high 30 passes for 515 yards and six scores. Senior receiver Ervin Meiller also has six receiving touchdowns.
On the rare occasion the Pioneers hand the ball off, it goes to 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. bruiser Ty Monfries. He has 68 carries for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.
It should come as no surprise that Kangas is also a leader of Westfield's defense. He's picked off five passes from his safety position this season and is second on the team in tackles with 45.
Sophomore linebacker Gatlin Mortimer is another name to watch on the defense. He leads the Pioneers in tackles with 60 and has 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception this season.
SHARED OPPONENT
Both Westfield and Marshall squared off against Palmyra-Eagle in the 2022 regular season. Both sides walked away with victories.
Westfield opened the season with the season with a road trip to the Panthers and came back with a 24-16 victory. Kangas threw for three touchdowns and picked off two passes in the win.
Marshall met this Eastern Suburban Conference rival two weeks ago and beat the brakes off of them, 47-6. The Cardinals rushed for 292 yards and six scores in this one as they held Palmyra-Eagle to just 118 total yards of offense. Marshall was only up 14-6 at the halftime break but scored 33 unanswered points in the second half.
KEYS TO THE GAME
It's no secret that slowing down Kangas will be the top priority for Marshall to win this game. The Cardinals have had good success against pass-happy teams like Waterloo, Cambridge, and Palmyra-Eagle already this season.
Offensively, Marshall just has to keep pounding the rock. Westfield allows an average of 180 rushing yards per game this season, and the Cardinals' four-headed monster should be able to take advantage of that.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Marshall High School on Friday, Oct. 21. The winner of this game advances to Level 2 to face the winner of No. 4 seed Markesan and No. 5 seed Luther.