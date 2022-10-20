The newly-crowned Eastern Suburban Conference champions still have more football to play. The Marshall football team earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 6 state tournament because of their stellar regular season. The Cardinals will play host to No. 8 seed Westfield on Friday, Oct. 21 in the first step of their state tournament journey.

MARSHALL FOOTBALL
The Marshall football team huddles up before taking on Markesan at home on Friday, Oct. 14.

SOARING CARDINALS

