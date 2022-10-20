The Waterloo football team rolls into its third-consecutive WIAA state tournament appearance with a full head of steam. The Pirates have won four straight games, good enough for a 7-2 regular season record and a No. 4 seed in the Division 6 bracket. They'll square off with No. 5 seed Lancaster with hopes of keeping this stellar season alive.

CAL HUSH

Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush is pushed out of bounds against Horicon/Hustisford at home on Friday, Oct. 14.

RED-HOT PIRATES

Tags