The Waterloo football team rolls into its third-consecutive WIAA state tournament appearance with a full head of steam. The Pirates have won four straight games, good enough for a 7-2 regular season record and a No. 4 seed in the Division 6 bracket. They'll square off with No. 5 seed Lancaster with hopes of keeping this stellar season alive.
RED-HOT PIRATES
Waterloo finished its Eastern Suburban Conference slate with only two losses. There's no shame in stumbling against Markesan, a team that spent almost the entire season ranked in Division 6, or Marshall, a No. 1 seed in this year's tournament.
Since the Pirates' midseason stumble against the Cardinals, they've caught fire. They held on for a tight 12-6 statement win against Clinton in week eight and had blowout victories over Dodgeland and Horicon/Hustisford in weeks seven and nine, respectively.
The Horicon/Hustisford win was a particularly encouraging way to wrap up the regular season. Waterloo's defense had perhaps its best performance of the season, holding the MarshFalcons to only 16 rushing yards and 101 yards of total offense.
The Pirates also brought a balanced attack on offense with 185 passing yards and 188 on the ground. Senior running back Rick Ugorji was finally let loose after coming back from an injury, and he turned his 17 carries into 120 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Cal Hush lit the Horicon/Hustisford secondary up for 185 yards and two scores on just 13 completions, as well.
A NEW CHALLENGER
Lancaster is a far-off opponent for Waterloo. The Flying Arrows are located about 110 miles to the southwest from Waterloo High School and participate in the aptly named Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
The Flying Arrows finished the regular season with a 6-3 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play. They enter the postseason on a bit of a cold streak as they lost two of their final three regular season games, including a 39-16 loss to Brodhead/Juda in the finale.
Lancaster is yet another run-heavy team for Waterloo to deal with. It averages 224 rushing yards per game. This rushing attack is led by junior running back Peyton Alvarado and senior quarterback Jacob DiVall.
Both Alvarado and DiVall have 118 carries this season. DiVall has done more with his touches as he leads the team in rushing yards (969) and rushing touchdowns (13). Alvarado is no slouch, though, with 728 yards and nine touchdowns of his own.
DiVall has only attempted 111 passes this season, but he finds good success when Lancaster opts to throw. He's completed 60% of his passes for 991 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has a tendency for turnovers, though, with six interceptions. Senior receiver Brady Oyen is his top target with 47 receptions for 706 yards and four touchdowns.
It's worth noting DiVall did not participate in the Bodhead/Juda game in week nine. He was also limited in week eight. His playing status for Friday's game could be in question.
The Flying Arrows' defense was best during the early portion of the season as Lancaster won five of its first six games. During that stretch, the defense pitched two shutouts and held two more opponents to only one score. That narrative has shifted recently, though, as the defense has allowed an average of 29 points per game over the last three weeks.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Lancaster's defense has a knack for slowing down pass-happy offenses. In five games where at least 25 passes were attempted, the Flying Arrows forced a sub-50% completion percentage four times. Hush and his Waterloo passing attack have hung their hats on being efficient in the passing game this season, and that trend needs to continue on Friday.
Defensively, Waterloo needs to take a page out of the playbook from the Clinton game. The Cougars had a run-heavy offense as well, but the Pirates slammed the door on the game by running a 4-3 front with linebackers specifically keyed in on stopping quarterback runs.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Waterloo High School on Friday, Oct. 21. The winner advances to Level 2 to face the winner of No. 1 seed Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic and No. 8 seed Mineral Point.